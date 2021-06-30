Letter: You can whitewash it but it was still slavery

Regarding Mr. Allen's letter about the 1619 hoax. An indentured servant was a person, usually of European origin, who signed a contract indenturing themselves for a certain period of time with the ultimate goal of getting their freedom (many times from prison) and seeing a future after the period of indenture.
The difference between them and blacks from Africa is the Africans were TAKEN from their homeland, they didn't choose it. So, no matter how much you want to whitewash it, it was still slavery.
Don Baldwin
Hickory