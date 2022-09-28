Letter: You can call me Sarah for $10,000

Do you have student loans? I got calls for years saying they would cancel part or all of my student loans. I got calls at least three times a week, long before Biden ever come up with it. I kept on telling them I did not have one.

They also kept calling me Sarah! Now everyone knows I’m not a Sarah! Finally, they gave up, I guess.

Now I wonder if somehow, I can get that $10,000 check? If I were to aggravate them enough like those people were calling me? I sure could use it you know to help me pay for gas and food and my new student payback debt. I might even let them call me Sarah.

Larry Allen

Newton