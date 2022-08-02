Letter: Yes to term limits for the Supreme Court

Two out of three Americans favor term limits for the Supreme Court. If this is surprising consider that the Roberts court has declared that corporations are people, that the well-regulated militia part of the Second Amendment is meaningless words, that stare decisis is an important component of our body of law only when testifying for a seat on the court, that states’ rights take precedence over the rights of a woman to make her own reproductive healthcare decisions, and that the Environmental Protection Agency can’t regulate carbon emissions warming our earth.

Mirror, mirror on the wall who is the Constitutionally wisest of all, the current six conservatives that ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade or the past conservative judges on the Burger court whose ruling legalized abortion in 1973 by a vote of 7-2?

The Roberts court defers to states for a woman’s right to choose but removes from the states’ rights to regulate firearms within their borders. Their rulings are more representative of the gun industry and fossil fuel industry than the majorities who favor common sense gun control, a woman’s right to choose, and curbing greenhouse gases.

Political parties were not a major factor in the original writing of the Constitution. When the founders gave the executive branch authority to nominate judges with advice and consent of the Senate, they could not and did not foresee the realities of today’s politics.

George Washington who warned us of the perils of partisan politics received Senate approval of the first justices of the Supreme Court in two days. Bad debts, ill health, and preference for other roles in government contribute to the history of our first court but partisan politics will be the legacy of today’s court.

There must be better ways to staff our courts than what is outlined in the Constitution and age/term limits would help to make the courts more representative of the people they are supposed to serve.

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity”.

When I compare many of the recent rulings to the words in our Preamble, I like two in three American’s feel politics and personal bias far more than Constitutional jurisprudence.

David Turman

Hickory