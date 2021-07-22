Letter: Wuhan China Coronavirus is totally appropriate title

David Dreyer, in his letter published on July 9, 2021, asserts "Historical Precedence Does Not Make 'China Virus' an Appropriate Title." What does make "China Virus" an appropriate title is the undisputed fact that the deadly virus originated in the city of Wuhan, China. There is still some debate about exactly where in Wuhan the virus came from — a "wet market" or a Chinese government (i.e. Chinese Communist Party "CCP") run virus research laboratory. Either way, the COVID-19 virus came from Wuhan, China, thus dubbing it the Wuhan China Coronavirus is totally appropriate. The history or origin of other pandemic diseases is immaterial.

As far as how and where the Wuhan China Coronavirus got to the U.S., the virus first appeared in significant numbers on the West Coast of the U.S., namely Washington State and California, not in New York as Mr. Dreyer asserts.

The CCP stopped domestic travel from Wuhan to other portions of China, yet allowed international flights to depart from Wuhan, many to destinations in Europe. This is why Wuhan China Coronavirus cases on the East Coast in general and in New York in particular were eventually heavily impacted by travel from Europe — the destination for most flights from Europe. The Wuhan China Coronavirus got to European cities from Wuhan China first and spread to the East Coast of the U.S. from there.