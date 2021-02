Regarding a recent letter about impeaching Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the writer should get the actual facts straight.

The storming of the Capitol occurred on January 6.

On January 6, Republican Mitch McConnell was Senate Majority Leader.

Senator Schumer did not become majority leader until January 20.

So I would assume the writer would be perfectly fine impeaching Senator McConnell for "dereliction of duty ... and manslaughter."

Robert Kapellusch

Newton