Letter: World was friendlier, more law-abiding when I was a kid

World was friendlier, more law-abiding when I was a kid
What a world. Stealing, looting, carjacking, mugging, beating, rape, murder and people getting shot by guns you don’t even have to pull the trigger, people being run over and killed by a lunatic in a car. Bad things happening everywhere.
Everyday we read the paper, turn on TV, our phones, our computers, we look to see how much worse the world has gotten since (yesterday!). Our world has certainly come a long way since I was a kid. I thought we had it bad then. But wow, we had it pretty good. I could walk anywhere I wanted to go, and feel perfectly safe. I could walk down the street and be invited to stop and talk or have a cool drink and even be invited for a meal. I knew just about everyone for miles around. Now these days I don’t even know my neighbors a block away. I could walk holes in my shoes and never be offered a drink of water or even a kind word. Back then just about everyone knew right from wrong. If you didn’t? You learned pretty quick.
We had laws. We had jails. We had prisons, and we had convicts. We had clean roads, because we had convict road gangs. If you were in jail you worked! You didn’t lay around, watch TV or play basketball or lift weights. You worked! Punishment meant punish. And that’s the only way you will stop this crazy stuff now. That’s what would stop the smash and grab, the carjacking, the stealing the muggings the rapes and murders.