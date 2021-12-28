Letter: World was friendlier, more law-abiding when I was a kid

World was friendlier, more law-abiding when I was a kid

Everyday we read the paper, turn on TV, our phones, our computers, we look to see how much worse the world has gotten since (yesterday!). Our world has certainly come a long way since I was a kid. I thought we had it bad then. But wow, we had it pretty good. I could walk anywhere I wanted to go, and feel perfectly safe. I could walk down the street and be invited to stop and talk or have a cool drink and even be invited for a meal. I knew just about everyone for miles around. Now these days I don’t even know my neighbors a block away. I could walk holes in my shoes and never be offered a drink of water or even a kind word. Back then just about everyone knew right from wrong. If you didn’t? You learned pretty quick.