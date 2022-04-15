Letter: World held captive by King of Locusts

As the world breathlessly watches, the Russian army swarms into Ukraine like locusts. The indiscriminate bombing and destruction of property and lives are unrelenting. The world controls its reaction because the King of the Locusts announces his nuclear forces are on alert.

How does a rational world deal with an irrational man who has declared war on a neighboring country? How, in the 21st century, can we watch a plague of locusts, bearing the flag of a nation, swarm into an adjoining country?

Egyptian tombs have images of locusts carved into them. Locust swarms are described in the Iliad and the Bible. The Bible describes locust swarms and the destruction they wreak. In Revelation 9, the Bible describes different Locusts. They have a king. Those locusts are unique for many reasons.

This modern locust swarm has a king. His name is Vladimir Putin. He is planning to destroy a neighboring country and many of its citizens to satisfy his personal ambitions. The horror of these locusts is building each day, and the world is confused and uncertain because of the actions of this king. Using threats as coercion is the process of this leader.

Tonight, he is the king, and the world hangs on tenterhooks. Anxieties and apprehensions fill the hearts of men. The world is being held captive by the King of the Locusts.

Mike Zimmerman

Conover