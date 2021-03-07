Letter: Works by Warhol a world-class exhibit in Hickory

My husband and I attended the Works by Warhol exhibit at the Hickory Museum of Art on Saturday and we highly recommend it! Not enough publicity has been given to Hickory having this amazing collection from Andy Warhol on display here.

I was a little concerned about attending the exhibit due to COVID concerns, but decided to give it a try since I’m such a Warhol fan. I was happy to find masks are required and the collection is displayed in the large gallery with plenty of social distancing. There were only a few other people in the gallery while we were there, so I felt comfortable and the exhibit was excellent.

Amazingly, the museum does not even charge a general admission fee. They merely ask for donations and suggest a minimum donation of $5 per person when their actual operating cost per visit is $12 per person. Thank you to the United Arts Council of Catawba County and all the exhibition sponsors for making this possible!

We drove six-plus hours round-trip to see a similar Warhol showing in 2019. I would never have dreamed we'd have a world-class exhibit like this in Hickory! Please spread the word to your readers that Works by Warhol will be at the Hickory Museum of Art through June 6. And readers, please spread the word to your friends, family, and local students!

Cami Hepler

Hickory