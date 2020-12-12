Letter: Working together, we can fight virus

I have been on the Catawba County Board of Public Health for seven years and am currently serving as chairman. During those years I have been impressed by the diligence, perseverance, courage and empathy of our public health workers. They are true heroes.

We are facing unprecedented times fighting the relentless coronavirus. Last week our county passed a sad milestone. We reached 114 deaths and in one day recorded over 240 cases. Our public health and health care workers are overwhelmed and our hospitals are being extended to their absolute limits.

Our community needs to work together to fight this virus. Christmas is a season of love. A great way to demonstrate this is to try to ease the burden on those who are working so hard to keep us healthy. I encourage you to do something very selfless this holiday season. Wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands. What a great way to love “All” in our community and take some of the burden off of those who care for us each and every day.