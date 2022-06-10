Letter: Woke train derailed in Apex

Apex, a town in North Carolina, with a population of about 57,000 and located in Wake County, almost went woke but the residents stood their ground and the Drag Queen Story Hour was canceled. This woke train is heading our way. Why do drag queens who perform in gay bars, dressed in seductive eveningwear, why would they want to read books to little children in a library setting? If they felt this calling, to do a good deed, why the outlandish costumes?

If we allow Drag Queens to read during the library’s Story Hour, dressed in sexy outfits, gyrating to the music, why not let heterosexual-female exotic dancers read books, women who perform in straight bars, baring all? But you don’t see these “adult” entertainers at the local branch. Why? Because they’re not pushing their agenda, needing affirmation.

Why do children need to be exposed to “adult” behavior and why would “adults” want to expose their “adult” behavior on children? Are these “adults” seeking affirmation from kids? If so, why?

Quoting from the Drag Queen Story Hour’s website, “…it is just what it sounds like—drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores. DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real.”

Dissecting the DQSH quote, why do children ages 3 to 8 need to know about gender fluidity? They’re little kids. They may know the biological factors determining a boy or a girl, but that’s about it. Why can’t we allow children to be innocent and enjoy childhood? Yet for some reason, these folks want to sexualize children at an early age. The other issues, Drag Queens usually wear vulgar costumes, garish hair, nails and make-up, mocking true femininity.

Why do children need a positive queer role model? Do children really understand what a positive queer role model is? How does the drag queen’s performance demonstrate a positive queer role model? Is it the revealing attire? The gaudy make-up? Perhaps it’s the vulgar dancing? Oh, I know, it's how they discredit real femininity. Do children at this age understand what glamorous is? Do children really understand what “rigid gender restrictions” are? DQSH claims that drag queen dress-up is real? No, drag queen dress-up is exactly what it is dress-up, pretend, make-believe. This is drag queen propaganda.

Yes, these men have talent but keep it in the bars as “adult” entertainment. If they truly want to be a positive role model, ditch the flamboyant dress-up and read the unabashed, "Green Eggs and Ham" starring Sam-I-Am from Dr. Seuss, making it a real story hour, without all the grooming bells and whistles.

Barbara (Bobby) Case Speers

Hickory, NC