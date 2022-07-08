 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Woke ideology is dangerous

In an able defense of woke ideology, Don Baldwin (letter, 6-28) frames it as “challenging injustices and racism in our communities, and fighting hatred and discrimination wherever it rises.”

Fine words. But they better fit the Civil Rights movement of 50 years ago than today's woke movement. Then the goal was equality of opportunity. Now it’s equality of outcome, also known as "equity."

Ibram X. Kendi, author of "How to Be An Antiracist" and luminary of the new ideology, put it succinctly in the New York Times in 2018: “As an antiracist, when I see racial disparities, I see racism.”

Woke ideology puts adherents in a state of perpetual offense, viewing outcomes through a lens of oppression, identifying themselves as victims.

Worse than not helpful to presumed beneficiaries, woke ideology is dangerous. Identity, rank in a victimization hierarchy, starts to matter more than competence.

High level example: The next leader of the free world may soon be Vice President Kamala Harris. No doubt that would a victory for champions of woke ideology. But at what cost to the rest of us?

Tom Shuford

Lenoir

