Letter: Woke companies find it cheaper to pay for abortions

Woke companies pay $4,000 or more to pay employee’s traveling expenses to get abortion in other states. Do they love and care for their employees? Not exactly. It’s a numbers game because $4,000 is a drop in the bucket if the pregnant gal remains working for the company. Killing the baby will save them money.

1. The cost of using sick days while pregnant – morning sickness.

2. Maternity disability benefits, if issues come up while working.

3. The cost of the maternity leave.

4. The cost of the Family Leave of Absence.

5. Insurance costs for the pregnancy and delivery.

6. Insurance costs for the new baby.

7. The cost of covering the employee while on maternity disability or maternity leave.

8. The cost of the employee if they take an extended leave.

9. The cost of the employee if they do not return back to work.

10. The cost of hiring/training a new employee if employee goes on disability or maternity leave.

Bobby Speers

Hickory