Letter: Woke and weakness no basis for foreign policy

The Afghanistan withdrawal disaster has finally exposed Biden's incompetence to the world. Biden abandoned military bases and left 83 billion dollars worth of weaponry and equipment to our enemy. Biden removed our troops first, leaving American civilians and Afghan supporters unprotected. How is that possible? Afghans are being tortured and killed outside Kabul. The Taliban have released Al-Qaeda and ISIS prisoners who will seek revenge on us. Our allies are shocked and America has lost its credibility around the world.

Dissent memos from our Afghan embassy diplomats warned the State Department of a collapse but their memos were ignored. How could our generals not see this coming. General Milley said he wanted to know more about "white rage in America." Maybe he should have been focusing on Taliban rage instead. The National Security team needs to resign in disgrace. Trump was impeached over a phone call. Biden should resign or be impeached for gross negligence and dereliction of duty. Former Obama Secretary of Defense Robert Gates said that Biden has been wrong on every foreign policy decision he's made. It seems that a hasty careless decision was done in order to have a photo op before 9/11. Unfortunately two photos will be remembered. The first will be desperate Afghans falling from a C-17 military plane trying to flee the Taliban. The second picture will be the Taliban, in US military gear, raising their flag mocking the raising of the US flag over Iwo Jima. Biden is linked to those pictures forever.