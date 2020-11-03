Letter: Will you be proud of your vote?

From Davenport to UNC, I stood for the Pledge of Allegiance, celebrated the Constitution, and learned about American government and history. This is clear: being a U.S. citizen means change is in my hands. I took an oath through my birth to always fight for the better. As an Eagle Scout, I've carried this lesson: leave campgrounds better than how I entered them. The same principle applies here. No matter what forces placed me here, I hope to use this privilege to ask you to vote in a way where we leave this world proud and better than how we entered it.

This election is in the middle of a public health and social crisis. Crisis means a turning point, a fitting message saying the outcome is in our hands. I hope to give you reasons to vote for a direction we all desire.