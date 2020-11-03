Letter: Will you be proud of your vote?

From Davenport to UNC, I stood for the Pledge of Allegiance, celebrated the Constitution, and learned about American government and history. This is clear: being a U.S. citizen means change is in my hands. I took an oath through my birth to always fight for the better. As an Eagle Scout, I've carried this lesson: leave campgrounds better than how I entered them. The same principle applies here. No matter what forces placed me here, I hope to use this privilege to ask you to vote in a way where we leave this world proud and better than how we entered it.
This election is in the middle of a public health and social crisis. Crisis means a turning point, a fitting message saying the outcome is in our hands. I hope to give you reasons to vote for a direction we all desire.
The administration started a cruel policy of child separation and concentration camps and fought harder to avoid providing children toothbrushes than to reunite them with their parents. The administration attacked the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, calling for its repeal. They are in the courts right now fighting for votes to be silenced from the final tally. The president uses the law to grant favors to those loyal to him, while twisting it for his own personal gain. The president told a violent, white supremacist group to “stand by.” The president lied to the people about COVID-19, minimized life-saving measures, and said “it is what it is” to grieving families. The president gave temporary tax cuts to working class Americans, while tax cuts for the wealthy remained permanent. The president is dangling financial relief for everyone impacted by this pandemic as a bargaining chip for his reelection, showing you his priorities.
While voting is a right for all U.S. citizens, this right has been unjustifiably stripped from countless citizens. We, the people who can still vote, need to vote. I plead that you make a plan to vote safely on Election Day. Use curb-side voting at the polls, drop off ballots right now. Vote for those who cannot. Please vote to ensure that our country moves in the direction of a more perfect union. I voted for Joe Biden. I’m proud of this decision today and will be 50 years later if my grandchildren ever ask me. Will you be proud of your vote?
Marco Chumbimuni
Lenoir NC
