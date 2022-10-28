Letter: Will we choose democracy or tyranny?

The United States of America is once again being tried and tested on the central and all-important question of “the capability of the people to govern themselves.” (A. Lincoln). The positive assertion that government “of the people, by the people and for the people” (Lincoln again) could be established and maintained was the foundational, and in 1776, the as yet undetermined experimental political philosophy motivating our country’s founders.

Students of American history know that this question and assertion have been challenged time and again. The Revolutionary era, the Civil War, the struggle against 20th century fascism and communism are among the most significant examples, but there are many more where the argument has been made that some individuals or particular groups are more qualified or naturally endowed with the ability to rule than “We the People” as a whole through constitutional, representative democracy. Importantly, this authoritarian tendency is found as much in the so-called Left as it is in the so-called Right. It percolates up from both sides of the political spectrum out of the swamps of racial, ethnic, theological or ideological tribalism, especially in times of crises, insecurity and instability. For many reasons this is such a time.

Despite (and perhaps because of) America’s dominance as a world power, our wealth (as a nation), and the rest of the free world’s dependence on American leadership, many Americans have seemingly lost faith in the very democratic processes and the institutions that have sustained the republican values which brought our nation to the pinnacle of its power and influence. Renewing those values and restoring trust, not in “government” itself but in the central premise of representative democracy is once again the challenge we face and the cause we must embrace. We can and must believe that a free people, educated in the civic principles of self-governance and participatory democracy do indeed have the ability to overcome the challenges of the 21st century without descending into authoritarian tyranny or dystopian anarchy.

Cliff Moone

Hickory