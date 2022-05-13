Letter: Will United States use carrot or stick in Ukraine?

American high level advisors and politicians to Kyiv have included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and, now, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. This is an administration’s tri-pronged foreign policy approach to mollify, cajole, exhort, and/or impose an American perspective on the leadership of an arguably still beseiged capital and country.

Witness the U.N. Secretary General’s hasty conclusion of cease fire discussions, encouraged by a missile strike on Kyiv during his visit, and a rail line interdiction of six Ukrainian railway substations by the Russian military following Austin’s train exit.

Eastern Europe would seem on the cusp of digging in for a long war’s mutual destruction of economic redemption or advocating a short war’s American or NATO “Bull in a China Shop” approach to eastern European peace. Senator Lindsey Graham would have us believe Taiwan will be invaded unless a proxy war defeats or at least de-stabilizes a nuclear superpower.

Is America resisting the temptation to be the “bull” in any European peace? I doubt it. A cloaked or transparent Ukraine solution, if timely enough, would salvage an administration’s Afghanistan debacle. Whether Austin’s stick or Pelosi’s carrot, America’s policy may be subject to its administration’s business of redemption.

Michael Fitzgerald, Lenoir