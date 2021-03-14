Letter: Will this narrative also collapse?

Ellen Parsons (letter, 3-6-21) offers strong arguments in replying to my letter of February 17 on the 2020 election. I contended the official narrative about the 2020 presidential election is likely to collapse over time due to what I call the narrative cycle: 1) a controversial event occurs, 2) a narrative is constructed to fit Democratic orthodoxies because Democrats enjoy a near monopoly of America’s information-transmitting institutions, 3) the narrative — now sacred — is fiercely defended and, finally, 4) the narrative collapses.
Ms. Parsons is unconvinced. She says judges, some of whom were Republican, “ruled against Trump in 60 of 61 cases” and all states “certified the results just like they have done since the founding.” Case closed.
But consider just one of the pro-Trump lawsuits. Texas, joined by 18 other states, sued four fellow states because they conducted their elections according to rules not authorized by their legislatures as required by the Electors Clause of the Constitution. The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that Texas lacked “standing” to file suit.
Margo Cleveland, permanent law clerk for a federal appellate judge for 25 years and former full-time faculty member at Notre Dame, wrote a piece in the Federalist (December 14) about the Texas lawsuit entitled, “The Supreme Court’s Rejection Of Texas’s Election Lawsuit Failed The Constitution.”
Many legal experts agree with that title. Ms. Cleveland’s theory is in her subtitle: “It is hard to believe the justices put the constitutional question above their desire to avoid appearing to meddle in the 2020 election.”
Judges don’t want to meddle in elections. One reason: compressed time frame. Another: remedy. There’s no good remedy. I suspect the justices also knew their 150-year existence as a nine-member independent body was at risk. “Court-packing” or worse was a real possibility. Still is.
As for the contested four states certifying their election results, the dynamics are similar. After Election Day, there’s no good remedy.
And so the official narrative, the sacred narrative, about the 2020 election prevails. But think back just a few years of the saint-like figure of Special Counsel Robert Mueller — before the Trump-colluded-with-Russia narrative collapsed?
Tom Shuford
Lenoir