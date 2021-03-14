Letter: Will this narrative also collapse?

Ellen Parsons (letter, 3-6-21) offers strong arguments in replying to my letter of February 17 on the 2020 election. I contended the official narrative about the 2020 presidential election is likely to collapse over time due to what I call the narrative cycle: 1) a controversial event occurs, 2) a narrative is constructed to fit Democratic orthodoxies because Democrats enjoy a near monopoly of America’s information-transmitting institutions, 3) the narrative — now sacred — is fiercely defended and, finally, 4) the narrative collapses.

Ms. Parsons is unconvinced. She says judges, some of whom were Republican, “ruled against Trump in 60 of 61 cases” and all states “certified the results just like they have done since the founding.” Case closed.

But consider just one of the pro-Trump lawsuits. Texas, joined by 18 other states, sued four fellow states because they conducted their elections according to rules not authorized by their legislatures as required by the Electors Clause of the Constitution. The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that Texas lacked “standing” to file suit.