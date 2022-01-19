Letter: Will Biden defend nation from rioters on days other than Jan. 6?

The HDR front-page headline on January 7 boldly blares President Biden’s declaration about the January 6 Capitol riot saying, “I will defend this nation."
What’s missing from Joe and the dozens of others who regurgitated this left-wing theme is the qualifier that their defense will only include anything perceived to be associated with Trump. Other rioting and violence — which burned cities, killed many including police officers, and occupied city blocks for weeks — evidently are not part of his proclamation.
Dan Houston
Lake Wylie, SC