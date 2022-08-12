Letter: Why not simplify the tax code?

There are 87,000 new IRS agents and $80 billion of our taxpayer money in the new spending bill for the purpose of taking more from we Americans.

The facts are over 50% of the people the IRS audits now are people making below $75,000, so common sense will tell you they are coming for all our money so they can have more control.

Watch out conservatives because you don't fit their agenda. They also want the new agents to carry firearms per the hiring requirements. What does that tell you? The left talks out of both sides of their mouth when it comes to gun control. Divide, destroy, and control Americans is their agenda.

Why not simplify the tax code? Why not close the loopholes? To help Americans is not in the government's agenda I am sorry to say.

Sandra Bolick

Conover