Letter: Why no Biden letters? Because there's nothing to write about

For the last few months, the vast majority of letters to the editor have been political in nature. Those political letters have tended to fall into one of two categories. They are either pro-Trump or anti-Trump. I cannot recall seeing one pro-Biden letter.

I suspect the reason for this lack of pro-Biden letters is that the primary reason people say they are going to vote for Biden is because he is not Trump.

Joe Biden has been in Washington D.C. for nearly 50 years. He went into national politics a mere three years after getting his law degree. So, he has next to zero experience as a private citizen.

There is a long history of his political activities over the past half century. Yet, for some reason, there is very little enthusiasm for his candidacy for president. He has always claimed to be a moderate, but lately he has moved his position far to the left in a number of areas where he had been a moderate. If you are thinking about voting for Joe Biden, be sure that you understand his current position on issues such as abortion, the second amendment, immigration, taxation, health care, energy, etc. not his position from years ago.