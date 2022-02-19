Letter: Why is Trump camp so afraid of testifying in court?

If you are innocent, why are you taking the Fifth? Taking the Fifth is a refuge for mobsters. “Harrible” he said with that N.Y. accent. It’s disgraceful what they are doing taking the Fifth before Congress. Just some of what former President Donald Trump has said about taking the Fifth.

Before the Congressional Committee investigating Jan. 6, conspiracy specialist, Alex Jones took the Fifth over 100 times even refusing to answer what he had for lunch. Did he steal lunch from an alien spaceship and assume aliens have extradition treaties with the United States? Who knows what nonsense lurks in the mind of Alex Jones?

Who else is taking the Fifth? There is Jeff Clark, the guy Trump wanted as attorney general when Barr resigned just before the end of his administration, and attorney John Eastman who wrote the memo on how Trump could retain power after losing the election. Then, we have Roger Stone, a man accustomed to pleading the Fifth.

Given the former president’s heartfelt feelings about pleading the Fifth, the most shocking is son Eric pleading the Fifth, not once but 500 times during a deposition related to the New York investigation into the former president’s business. Coming as no shock was Allen Weisselberg, CFO of the Trump organization.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}