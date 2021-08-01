Letter: Why is America the only hated land?

America is not “stolen land,” it is colonized land, and perhaps conquered land. This land grab practice went on for thousands of years.

The same actions are true of Napoleon, Caesar, Genghis Khan, Alexander the Great, and all of the other conquerors over the millennium.

So why is America the only hated land? Is it because of slavery? There were 10.7 million Africans that survived the passage to the new worlds. Of these, only 388 thousand, or 3.6%, were brought to America. The rest were settled in the Caribbean and South America. Those slaves taken to the Caribbean Islands and to South America don’t seem to hate their “stolen land,” for surely the islands were inhabited before the Dutch, English, Spanish and Portuguese arrived.

So what is the real agenda behind the “hate America” and “America is a racist country” campaigns? I won’t hazard a guess, but what strikes me is that the activists that are behind these campaigns claim that American Blacks are marginalized, discriminated against and institutionalized. But the same can be said about poor Whites, the so called “trailer trash.” Oh, they must not count because they have “white privilege.” Yep, that darn old white privilege has allowed them to live such a wonderful life. Will you tell them that?