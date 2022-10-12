Letter: Who would vote for inflation, vaccines and electric cars?

Anyone who continues to defend Biden and his corruptness along with his administration's corruptness are voting to hurt Americans.

Who would vote for inflation at a rate of over 8% and an interest rate of about 7%? If you support that, then you are voting to hurt Americans.

Who would vote to be dependent on countries for energy who do not have our best interest at heart, so our gas prices will soar for the sake of forcing us to drive electric vehicles. I am not sure who blew up the Nordstream pipeline, but I am sure who made us energy dependent and closed our pipelines and who don't care if gas prices soar.

Who would vote for illegal immigrants to come into our country by the millions without being vetted loaded with illegal drugs and for Americans to keep them up with our taxpayer dollars.

Who would vote for educating children to think it is OK to be a boy or a girl on whatever day they choose, by saying it is OK for a boy to be in a girls' dressing room and vice versa, OK to teach children about all kinds of sex and how they want our children to view these issues, to try and keep the parents from being informed and showing their true agenda of what they want our kids to believe. They are teaching them everything they want except, reading, writing, and arithmetic. Just look at the statistics.

Who would vote for anyone who took our troops out before all Americans were out of harm's way in Afghanistan and let the Taliban terrorists take over once again.

Who would vote for anyone to mandate a vaccine before we knew the long- and short-term effects which there are many as I have witnessed. And the vaccine don't keep you from getting COVID-19 and many hospitals, etc. was making money off the sick and dying. And to think the administration are denying religious exemptions which people have a right to ask for, however, the government is still ruling with an iron fist to deny them their rights.

There are many more reasons to mention if you vote for the left why you are voting to hurt Americans. The above are just a few. If you are a Trump hater and vote for the left, then you hate our country more than you support Americans. Trump may not be perfect, but he had our country stronger and energy independent and he backed we Americans with little inflation. He is a good businessman, and the government is a business and should have a budget. The left, media, etc. made sure they pushed the lies on Trump because he was going to upset their "swamp" of Republicans and Democrats alike. Open-minded research, eyes, ears, and common sense reveal the truth, something the left has no intention of wanting you to know.

Nobody in their right mind would vote for the above except someone that had much hate in their heart for conservatives and moral values. If you know history, all great empires fell because of their immoral way of living and their hunger for power and control. North Carolina voted for voter ID in 2018 and the courts are still battling over something North Carolinians voted for. Why is this? If it doesn't go the leftist way, they take it to court until they can find an official that will appease them on their agenda. It is the people's country. Let's show them we are still in charge. Vote for Americans and the truth!

Sandra Bolick

Conover