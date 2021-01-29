Letter: White supremacy is not supreme

White Supremacy is anything but supreme. It is sourced in ignorance. A mind consumed by hate is incapable of empathy, listening, and rational thought.

We have heard from many who participated in the attack on the Capitol that they were just following, like cult members, the directions of the president. There is no supremacy in what we all witnessed. They were delusional in what they thought they would accomplish, as was their leader.

They embarrassed themselves and their race and must be held accountable for the crimes committed. Those in attendance who were hindered by the crowd from participation in the invasion should forever thank their lucky star for being late to the party.

The perversion of freedom, patriotism, and faith in God was on full display as the insurrectionists were trying to hand over our Republic to a man whose notion of being president was modelled after Putin and Erdogan. They defaced our flag with the name of Trump and used the flag to beat police officers. In one breath they dropped f-bombs and in the next they were praying to God.

The history of white supremacy is one of defeat, death, and destruction. It deserves the fate of the dinosaur but hangs on sustained by ignorance and rejection of the lessons of history.