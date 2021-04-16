Letter: White House, baseball have literacy problem

Recent events have demonstrated that the United States has a long way to go to stamp out illiteracy. Illiteracy has shown up in some surprising places. There is a major illiteracy problem in the White House, the MLB executive suite, Delta airlines management and Coca-Cola management.

In all of these groups, there is a clear inability to read and comprehend the recent election legislation passed in Georgia.

I guess we should send some Dr. Seuss books to all of them to help with developing their reading skills. Of course, we don’t want to stir up a controversy and won’t send them the 6 Dr. Seuss books recently claimed to be racist.

Vincent LeGrand

Newton