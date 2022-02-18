Letter: Which road will the Republican party take?

The Republican Party seems to be twisting itself into something of a death spiral.

On the one hand, The Republican National Committee (RNC) recently censured the only two Republican members of the House committee charged with investigating the events of January 6, 2021.

The RNC recently approved a resolution that accused Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois of “participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” Needless to say, much of what happened at the Capitol on January 6 was far from “legitimate political discourse.” Those that illegally entered the Capitol building engaged in unlawful trespassing, violence against law enforcement, vandalism, and other reprehensible acts too vile to print in a local newspaper. Many have been apprehended and prosecuted, and many more will face legal judgment in the weeks and months to come.

