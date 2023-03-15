Almost daily, I read and hear things from some of our elected representatives the majority of us would have been ashamed to admit we even thought, much less proudly play up to the media.

The owner of this country's largest viewed news organization recently stated under oath that his network's reporters/entertainers have no qualms lying and avoiding the truth no matter how it could affect or damage the morals and ethics of society, our country's security or Constitution, anything at all, as long as their ratings and advertisers continue to be profitable.

Where is the compassion in our divided States of America?

Somewhere along the way, someone waved the green flag for us to only care about ourselves, ridicule those less fortunate than us, and to be somewhat amused at the misfortunes of disaster and even death outside our borders.

It's never difficult to care about our own.

How sad, small, and selfish we've become.

That's not on Biden, Trump, nor anyone else.

That's all on us.

Steve Bridges

Hickory