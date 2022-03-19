Letter: Where is monument to men who fought to preserve the Union?

The following is interesting information about him that I seriously doubt many people in Catawba County have ever heard: "Jonas returned to his home in Catawba County after the war, 'not as a hero, but a villain to most citizens,' and was allegedly beaten by the Ku Klux Klan for attempting to raise an American flag at the Newton, North Carolina courthouse in 1869, possibly with the assistance of Andrew Ramsour." (Dr. Gary Freeze, The Catawbans, vol. 1, 1995). "When he died in 1892, The Newton Enterprise included a single sentence about his death in their Jakob Fork Items article: "Jonas Killian died a few days ago." When his widow died in 1907, the paper referred to Jonas as a "Kirkite union soldier" and simply noted that his widow "drew a pension for several years from the United States government." (The Newton Enterprise, May 30, 1907, Page 2).