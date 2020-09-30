Letter: When we love something, we should protect it

Here’s a “Biden letter” for Mr. LeGrand.
Donald Trump is the incumbent, so of course people are going to compare other candidates to him. To expect otherwise, especially when the incumbent thrives off division, is disingenuous.
Joe Biden is a moderate. I know people keep calling him a socialist (which doesn’t bother me, it’s just not accurate). I can provide some context here by telling you I’m a progressive unaffiliated voter. I voted twice for Barack Obama and criticized him often. I don’t believe in party loyalty. Leaders are imperfect and must be held accountable.
Biden has experience and cares about the consequences of his actions. He won’t insist on signing Executive Orders that would have disastrous consequences should they actually ever lead to anything (looking hard at some of Trump’s E.O.s here, which might sound good but would have created problems should they have actually been implemented).
Biden is empathetic. He knows what it is like to have a speech impediment and identifies with children struggling with the same experience. He knows what it’s like to lose a child, a spouse, to have a child go to war.
Biden is a good example for children. He is not a bully. He maintains his physical health, which I could certainly learn to do if I want to reach his age.
Would I prefer a more progressive candidate than Joe Biden? Most definitely. But he’s not going to actively suck up to dictators or try to become one himself. I could choose to vote for someone else. I don’t agree with harassing third-party voters and I would support an amendments convention to change our electoral system. I believe we would see a more engaged electorate if we eliminated fear of the so-called “spoiler effect.”
I am pro-choice, anti-war, pro-LGBT, anti-racist, and a humanist. I think that I would get into a lot of spirited arguments with Mr. Biden. But I couldn’t stand to be in a room with Mr. Trump. I honestly think that we are headed to a second American civil war. Instead of empathizing with people and seeking solutions, our current president has chosen to stoke those fires and broaden disparities.
And so, even though I have and will continue to criticize him and hold him accountable, I turned in my absentee ballot marked for Joe Biden. When we love something (our country), we should protect it.
Caryn Gibson
Lenoir NC
