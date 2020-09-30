Letter: When we love something, we should protect it

Here’s a “Biden letter” for Mr. LeGrand.

Donald Trump is the incumbent, so of course people are going to compare other candidates to him. To expect otherwise, especially when the incumbent thrives off division, is disingenuous.

Joe Biden is a moderate. I know people keep calling him a socialist (which doesn’t bother me, it’s just not accurate). I can provide some context here by telling you I’m a progressive unaffiliated voter. I voted twice for Barack Obama and criticized him often. I don’t believe in party loyalty. Leaders are imperfect and must be held accountable.

Biden has experience and cares about the consequences of his actions. He won’t insist on signing Executive Orders that would have disastrous consequences should they actually ever lead to anything (looking hard at some of Trump’s E.O.s here, which might sound good but would have created problems should they have actually been implemented).

Biden is empathetic. He knows what it is like to have a speech impediment and identifies with children struggling with the same experience. He knows what it’s like to lose a child, a spouse, to have a child go to war.