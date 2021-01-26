Letter: When minimum wage goes up, unemployment falls

Tom Allen’s letter (HDR, Jan. 22) is full of ivory tower theories concerning the consequences of raising the minimum wage. Nowhere in the letter, though, is any mention of what has actually happened before.

Out here in the real world where people are actually trying to make a living, the minimum wage has been increased numerous times, and every time it has happened, none of those dire predictions Mr. Allen posits ever came true.

Every time the minimum wage has gone up, unemployment has gone down, and the economy has benefitted. Look at the states that have a higher minimum wage now than the federal government requires. They have lower unemployment than the neighboring states that don’t have that higher wage, and their small businesses prosper more, as well. The only businesses that see a reduction in employment are places like fast food establishments and the like, where they are trying to cut down on the number of humans they hire, anyway. Look at the ordering kiosks in McDonald’s and the self-checkout lines in supermarkets.

