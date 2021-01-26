Letter: When minimum wage goes up, unemployment falls

Tom Allen’s letter (HDR, Jan. 22) is full of ivory tower theories concerning the consequences of raising the minimum wage. Nowhere in the letter, though, is any mention of what has actually happened before.
Out here in the real world where people are actually trying to make a living, the minimum wage has been increased numerous times, and every time it has happened, none of those dire predictions Mr. Allen posits ever came true.
Every time the minimum wage has gone up, unemployment has gone down, and the economy has benefitted. Look at the states that have a higher minimum wage now than the federal government requires. They have lower unemployment than the neighboring states that don’t have that higher wage, and their small businesses prosper more, as well. The only businesses that see a reduction in employment are places like fast food establishments and the like, where they are trying to cut down on the number of humans they hire, anyway. Look at the ordering kiosks in McDonald’s and the self-checkout lines in supermarkets.
It is also interesting to note his argument that raising the minimum wage would keep people from getting SNAP and Medicaid. Isn’t that the point? Republicans always say they want to cut those things back anyway. Isn’t it the idea to keep people from having to rely on government assistance? I personally don’t like my tax dollars subsidizing major corporations so they can pay their executives more and let the taxpayer take care of the workers.
I am old enough to remember when a person making minimum wage could afford rent on a modest dwelling and groceries enough to live. In fact, it was intended to be a living wage when it was first enacted. Corporate stinginess and greed have changed that. If the minimum wage had kept pace with inflation for the past 50 years, it woud be about $15 an hour now, and if it had kept up with productivity it would be over $20.
And if you want to talk about how other jobs don’t pay as much, well, just remember. It isn’t the burger flippers’ fault that health care workers are underpaid.
Thomas Blanton
Granite Falls NC