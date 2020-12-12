Letter: When it comes to COVID, we need to wake up

Doing a little bit of research I came up with these scary numbers. Deaths from: COVID, 293,000; Vietnam, 58,000; Korea, 37,000; World War I, 116,000; Pearl Harbor, 2,403; Sept. 11, 2001, 2,977.

Very scary indeed. All races, all ages, all political persuasions. Many are wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and most are limiting travel, but not all. More will lose loved ones, mothers, fathers, siblings, children and friends. Yet I still see people ignoring the mask mandate. I have seen them in box stores and other places. Don’t they care about the people they love or the people that love them?

I have asked at the supermarket why they don’t enforce the mask mandate and they say they are not allowed. But they can. Simply say, no mask, no service, no check out etc.

I’m appalled at the county sheriff deciding not to enforce the mandate. This issue is not a political one, it’s a human one. You see a majority of people at presidential rallies not wearing masks or social distancing. It must be frustrating for the county public health director, the doctors and nurses not to have support from the sheriff.