Letter: When it comes to COVID-19, Biden's word doesn't mean anything

When it comes to COVID-19, Biden’s word doesn’t mean anything

When you look at what is happening at our border and how that relates to his COVID-19 vaccine mandate, it only goes to show that both of President Biden’s policies are simply political rather than scientific or reason for “the public good.”

Science and reasonable public policy do not enter into what is happening with our current presidential administration. “The science” always changes when it crosses paths with partisan political agendas. And, while I feel restrained from discussing reasons for this, the fact remains that President Biden is adamant to bring as many people across our southern border, and spreading them across our country as quickly as possible, our public safety be damned.

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate ignores science, since tens of millions of people who’ve gotten the virus are immune and are even less likely for a reoccurrence of it than people who’ve been fully vaccinated. It also ignores the fact that not everyone is medically safe with receiving such vaccines, and their lives are at stake. Many people refuse to take it for any of a number of reasons, even because members of our current administration vocally distrusted it in the first place. Everything about it is unreasonable.