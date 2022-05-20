Letter: When did we lose the constitutional path?

Our government has lost sight of the path provided by that good ole parchment called The Constitution of the United States. How and when did this happen? Our forefathers fought for this nation and paid a heavy price for it. They knew what could happen and so wisely navigated the writing of this Constitution and instituted a way to help prevent a government gone wild.

The government was never meant to be our “nanny” but was a written document(s) to ensure that this nation was ruled “by the People, for the people.” Our government of today has circumvented the Constitution so as to support its own purposes, which includes taking away certain state’s rights, certain privileges, etc.

Government has grown too big and was not the intent of the Founding Fathers. Every day this government encroaches into our daily lives and exceeds its boundaries.

As a populace, we need to hold the government leadership accountable, keep our voting system pure and to ascertain leadership before we vote. The forefathers never intended for leaders to stay in office 30-plus years. The populace needs to adhere to vote into office those who truly have an allegiance to the principles put forth in the Constitution by those who sacrificed so much to bring this nation into existence. The Constitution is the perfect map. Without that map, America will turn into chaos.

I'm a proud and loyal patriot who believes in the USA, its Constitution, Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence. We have the greatest format for governing than any country, but it is time to return to that map, The Constitution of the USA.

Judy Mauldin

Hickory