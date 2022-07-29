Letter: What you may not know about Riverwalk and adjacent attractions

It is common knowledge that a paved walkway is slowly being constructed between the existing Rotary-Geitner Park and the park's future extension known as Deidra Lackey Memorial Park will be near the the U.S. Highway 321 bridge. Both ends of the park will be accessible via the woodland trails or the Riverwalk.

A larger 10-mile pathway throughout town known as the Hickory Trail is also in the works. Riverwalk and new park project will create versatile recreational areas, new buildings, increased local commerce, and provide a dynamic venue. At the same time there are several elements of this project which may come as a surprise and concern.

Before illuminating the pertinent details that are most likely less known, let it be understood that the goals are admirable, the proposed design including the already completed work looks great, and the renderings online illustrate an area which seems to potentially be a dynamic array of assets accessible throughout the year for local citizens and visitors alike (even if the idea of the economy receiving any solid boost from potential visitors may not be as significant as predicted since several restaurants and Walmart are located nearby in the adjacent county).

The endeavor will likely be a great success despite the optimistic timeline, incomplete budget, and the fact that the Deidra Lackey Memorial Park will be, in large part, privately owned.

It is reasonable to expect the Riverwalk to be completed in December as per the posted deadline especially since at least $13,074,788.25 has be invested in the project (much of which is federal grant money).

The privately and publicly owned 18.9-acre array of buildings, docks, amphitheater, conservatory, lake house, parking, cemetery, and further infrastructure composing Deidra Lackey Memorial Park is still in the initial phase. The proposed lake house, while not the direct property of the city is intended for both public and private events. The plans also call for a conservatory, extensive gardens, additional trails, and an event terrace on the lake. A date for breaking ground is yet to be determined, and funding has yet to be fully sourced.

Similarly, the conversion of the U.S. Highway 321 bridge into a walkway will come after the Riverwalk as it is dependent on the NCDOT's rate of progression on the massive overhaul of U.S. Highway 321. It is safe to presume that it will be at least a year before the proposed goals are reached.

William Eudy

Hickory