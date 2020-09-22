Letter: What will Democrats do with riotous voters?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Surely, in 2020, with the turmoil we are witnessing on the streets....we are living in a time of values confusion.” (letter, 9-17)

True. A good way to see this “values confusion” is to engage in what might be called “pattern recognition.” Notice the “turmoil we are witnessing on the streets” is exclusively in jurisdictions led by Democratic mayors and Democratic governors.

Examples: New York City: Bill de Blasio (D) and Andrew Cuomo (D); Seattle, Washington: Jenny Durkan (D) and Jay Inslee (D); Chicago, Illinois: Lori Lightfoot (D) and J.B. Pritzker (D); Portland, Oregon: Ted Wheeler (D) and Kate Brown (D); Minneapolis, Minnesota: Jacob Frey (D) and Tim Walz (D); Kenosha, Wisconsin: John Antaramian (D) and Tony Evers (D).

Dig deeper, find Democratic state and local prosecutors. Examples: Kim Gardner (St. Louis), Mike Schmitt (Portland); Cyrus Vance Jr. (New York City), Letitia James (New York state) and Kim Foxx (Chicago).

At least 13 members of the Biden-Harris campaign donated to organizations that bond out arrested rioters. Senator Kamala Harris’ tweet, June 1: “If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”