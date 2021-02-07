Letter: What’s in a name change?

It has recently become politically correct to change the name of a building or an Institution simply because the ‘namesake’ doesn’t measure up to the social standards of today. For a hundred years or more, people walked by a school, or shopped at a mall, or were trained on a military base (Fort Bragg) without giving two thoughts as to the name or what it may represent. Now, activists are researching these names and are publicizing some dark incident associated with the name and are demanding that the name be changed.

A good example is the Sackler Family, who owned the drug company Purdue Pharma. For decades this family donated money for many good causes, including the construction of new buildings on college campuses, and college scholarships. In 2019 someone linked Oxycotin to Purdue Pharma and the opioid epidemic, and then tied it back to the Sackler Family. In December 2019, bowing to the PC crowd, Tufts University removed the Sackler name from its campus — despite the fact that the last member of the Sackler family had died nine years before the introduction of Oxycotin. I find it interesting that Yale University and other institutions did not remove the Sackler name.