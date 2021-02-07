Letter: What’s in a name change?

It has recently become politically correct to change the name of a building or an Institution simply because the ‘namesake’ doesn’t measure up to the social standards of today. For a hundred years or more, people walked by a school, or shopped at a mall, or were trained on a military base (Fort Bragg) without giving two thoughts as to the name or what it may represent. Now, activists are researching these names and are publicizing some dark incident associated with the name and are demanding that the name be changed.
A good example is the Sackler Family, who owned the drug company Purdue Pharma. For decades this family donated money for many good causes, including the construction of new buildings on college campuses, and college scholarships. In 2019 someone linked Oxycotin to Purdue Pharma and the opioid epidemic, and then tied it back to the Sackler Family. In December 2019, bowing to the PC crowd, Tufts University removed the Sackler name from its campus — despite the fact that the last member of the Sackler family had died nine years before the introduction of Oxycotin. I find it interesting that Yale University and other institutions did not remove the Sackler name.
To me, this is insanity. In most cases (we’re not talking about the statue of a Confederate soldier) no one knew, cared or were impacted by the name. For example, the Cameron Village shopping center in Raleigh had been a shopping destination for people of all colors for over seventy years. Then some activist discovered that the Cameron family had owned slaves and, just like that, the name was changed.
I suspect that this trend to cancel culture will continue, but I will issue one caution — be careful what you wish for and of the new name that is chosen. I say this because the values of our culture constantly change. In Fairfax County, Virginia the cancel culture wants to rename the Robert E. Lee High School because the name is offensive. Perhaps it is, but the most prominent name being recommended as the replacement is John Lewis. I have no problem with John Lewis, but what will the opinion of society be in 50 years? Will he live up to the cultural standards of 2075? Maybe he will have become a pariah?
I just hope we save Fort Bragg!
Tom Allen
Hickory NC