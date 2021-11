The Nov. 13 edition had an article about Rep. Paul Gosar posting a video where a character with his face killed a figure with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's face. No one in Congress appears to notice.

In another article it was reported that a Long Island man was arrested for making a phone threat against a Republican congressman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What is wrong with this picture? Or more accurately what is wrong with the mentality of this country?

Richard Kern

Hickory