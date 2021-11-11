Letter: What is Veterans Day?

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, The Treaty of Versailles was signed by Germany and the Allied countries bringing an end to WWI. That is why we celebrate the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month as Veterans Day. We, as Americans should value this day and remember all those that died for our Country.

"When The Good Lord Makes a Record of a Hero’s Deeds He Draws No Color Line" (music by Val Trainer and Harry De Costa). The all-black 369th Infantry Regiment saw extensive combat in the war and was awarded the French Croix de Guerre for being the first Allied regiment to reach the Rhine River. Those African American men returned home to face overt racism and segregation. I will always remember and be thankful to those men of the 369th.

For all American children, the end of the war meant their fathers would be coming home. The lyrics of this song were clearly meant to tug the heartstrings of parents:

“Hello, Central, give me France,

I want to talk to my Daddy dear,

Because I’d like to tell him while I’ve got the chance,

The stork brought a brand new baby here, and won’t you tell him that’s it’s me

Oh he’ll answer, you wait and see;