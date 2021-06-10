Letter: What is junk history?

After reading the letter from Mr. Isenhower in which he refers to the 1619 project and other curriculum as “junk” history, my first inclination was to ignore it and chalk it up as yet another example of pushback to reality and truth. But I also know that to remain silent can be an act of endorsement and complicity.

I would first ask Mr. Isenhower: what exactly is “junk” history? Is it the fact that in 1619 there were African Americans forced to come to the New World as enslaved labor, ironically, one year prior to the Pilgrims arriving in search of religious freedom? Is it the fact that enslaved African Americans were considered property, even insured as such, and were sold, tortured, murdered, separated from family with no legal protections? Is it “junk” history to learn about the inhumane treatment given to indigenous Native Americans when being removed from their land, or the horrific destruction of Blacks and their property during the Wilmington coup of 1898, or the massacre of hundreds during the Tulsa killings of 1921, or the denial of basic rights through the Jim Crow years, or the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII?