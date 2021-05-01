Letter: What If Trump’s insurrection had succeeded?

I was recently driving past a huge United States flag at a car dealership as it fully unfurled in the strong wind. I consider myself above average patriotic but I’m not a big “rah rah” type of guy. Even with that, I choked up a little bit. It was beautiful. It reinforced my belief that we, as citizens of the United States, are one of the luckiest and most fortunate groups of people on the planet.

With that thought bouncing around in my head, my mind went to the “what ifs?” What if Trump’s coup d’état had succeeded? What if the mob had broken through and captured Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi, among many others? They were prepared to do just that. How many would have died? Sadly and realistically, all that was needed for their success was just a little bit more organization. It could have easily happened. Those thoughts frightened and then angered me.

Is this what Republicans wanted?