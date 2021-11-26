Letter: What happened to GOP I was raised to respect?

I am 46 years old. And I was raised by Republican parents. And I looked up to Republican leaders and statesmen like Ronald Reagan and George Bush Sr. and many, many more until 2015.
As a young man I respected what the Republican Party stood for, and was proud to sit and be taught by my parents and these Republicans what it means to be an American. But then in 2015 there was a shift. This was not a shift out of nowhere, no there were cracks in the morality of the Republican Party of my youth with the questioning of Obama and if he was born in America by the Freedom Caucus aka The Far Right wing also aka The MAGA Party.
I will not go into anything to do with the last president in this, but what I am questioning is where in God's name are the people of my parents’ generation? Where are all our statesmen and women that know this is wrong? That know what is happening to the party of Lincoln is not what it ever was meant to be. What happen to their morals and their voices? Why don't I hear from my elders? Why are they silent? Why are they allowing the once great GOP to be turned into a cult of personality and a cult of one man instead of a party that once stood for the good of the entire country?
To say I'm disappointed in all of my elders and the GOP is the understatement of my entire life! I look around and all I see is a lack of leadership by my elders, the people who are supposed to stand up for what's right and show us by their actions how we the next generation should walk, talk and act. But all I see is people who are afraid of upsetting their "Dear Leader" who by the way lost and is not the POTUS, period.
And now we are stuck with this Frankenstein version of the Grand Old Party and sycophants and spineless "yes men." I am ashamed of what these folks have allowed one man to do not only to the GOP but also to America.
And lastly, it was this generation that voted out that want-to-be dictator. Don't worry. We will take it from here and we will actually Make America Great Again by never allowing these types of spineless actions to be a part of our generation and what we pass onto our children. But we will show them by our words and deeds this is what it means to be an American and to love America. We voted and will vote again and again to keep the White House, to keep the Senate and House. For we aren't spineless, and we are not afraid to take a stand for what is right!
And that means never allowing people in our party that would try and destroy America because we don't like what color the country is becoming, and believe you me that is what this is all about at its center. No one is standing here yelling, "Let's have trial by combat" like those of the prior generation has said! So-called "leaders"? I think not. Republicans? I think not. Americans? I wish I could say without a doubt, but I can't, not after what I've witnessed in the past five to six years.
And to answer your first question: I'm not a Democrat, I'm an independent. If you consider yourself a Republican and are allowing this to continue and remain silent, then you are complicit and should take a long hard look in the mirror and ask yourself, "What are my kids and grandkids thinking and will be thinking of the decision I am and have been making and why I have sat silently by and allowed this to happen to our country"?
Because as a child of people of that generation, all I think is shame on you, and thanks for the mess you've left us with! But don't worry we got this! We will fix it, just like the horrible mess you've left us with our climate. So the only positive thing I have to say is it's not too late to perform an about-face and help us fix all this madness.
If you love America like you claim, now is the time to put up and stand up for America!
Matt Martin
Newton