Letter: What happened to GOP I was raised to respect?

And now we are stuck with this Frankenstein version of the Grand Old Party and sycophants and spineless "yes men." I am ashamed of what these folks have allowed one man to do not only to the GOP but also to America.

And lastly, it was this generation that voted out that want-to-be dictator. Don't worry. We will take it from here and we will actually Make America Great Again by never allowing these types of spineless actions to be a part of our generation and what we pass onto our children. But we will show them by our words and deeds this is what it means to be an American and to love America. We voted and will vote again and again to keep the White House, to keep the Senate and House. For we aren't spineless, and we are not afraid to take a stand for what is right!

And that means never allowing people in our party that would try and destroy America because we don't like what color the country is becoming, and believe you me that is what this is all about at its center. No one is standing here yelling, "Let's have trial by combat" like those of the prior generation has said! So-called "leaders"? I think not. Republicans? I think not. Americans? I wish I could say without a doubt, but I can't, not after what I've witnessed in the past five to six years.