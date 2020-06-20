Letter: We're all tired and worried; it's easy to let our emotions get the best of us.

As we’ve been living more of our lives online these last several weeks, there has been a lot going on. Share this, like that, reply to this, post that. "I saw on Facebook..." -- "Did you see what ______ shared?"
What is clear is that nothing is clear.
The only thing I've taken away from watching Facebook lately is that we all need a "Moral and Ethical Use of Facebook" workshop. It would be led by social media experts, politically-minded folks from both sides of the spectrum, and faith leaders. It would show people how to spot possible fake news and things to consider before we share.
What are you putting out there about yourself you might not want all your "friends" to see? Who could be reading what you’re writing and sharing, and did you realize they could see it? How could what you posted be hurtful to someone else? Did you realize how your direct comment came across to the receiver or others who read it? How can we debate and engage in a respectful way? How do we keep real love and respect as the final filter for conversation when we're unable to use tone of voice and body language?
While the nature of social media and the internet as a whole is antithetical to the Golden Rule, let us consider that and keep it in mind as we post, comment, and share. We're all tired and worried; it's easy to let our emotions get the best of us.
Read your post out loud before you submit it. Double-check that "breaking" news story or "bombshell" report to see if it rings true. Be kind if you're sharing something that some might interpret as offensive or an attack on them or their ideas. Leave yourself room to be wrong about something.
Let us love one another, take care of one another, pray for each other, lift one another up, and carry each other through this difficult time.
Cory Westby
Newton NC
