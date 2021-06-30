Letter: We will not let Biden take our freedoms away

Thank you Peggy Byers and and many more for speaking up for common sense and truth. The ones who speak negatively to your letter are the ones with a ring in their nose and blinders.

The media is protecting Biden and his administration from all the corrupt government as they undermine America in the name of compassion. I hope the left have 20 illegal immigrants in their home and are giving all their paycheck to the government and I hope they don't intend to call 911.

It is funny to me how everyone knows how to get an ID to receive a check of any amount but not to vote. One world government is what their goal is. How is it they can bypass the Constitution and the law of the land and get by with it?

Trump was the chosen person and president to wake up this sleeping giant of our freedoms and liberties that are on the line once again. We have been idle to long. The left hate Trump because he has exposed them. We will not let a bumbling incompetent Biden and his cronies humiliate us and take our freedom and liberties away! Our tax dollars deserve better than their management of our monies.

Sandra Bolick

Conover