Letter: We will lose lives, jobs, homes to this insane agenda

I wonder how long it will take some of you to realize the tragic mistakes you made? Stand tall and be proud. How about standing down at the border? Or how about standing tall beside the American flag being burned in the streets of Washington and Portland. It should already be becoming evident to you.

Look at where we are, where we are going with this administration. Look at his first decisions. Thousands of Americans jobs lost. Gone in a flash of a pen. Millions of new immigrants on our doorstep. Give billions away to another country and hope that will slow them down? The COVID-19 completely devastating the country, and his plan is killing more every day. Now he says buy American? There won’t be anything to buy soon.

Ever do something and feel you shot yourself in the foot? Well look down and soon you will see? You blew your whole legs off! You were lied to, duped, taken for fools, by the media, by the tech companies, and by the Democrats. How do you feel? Soon you will look around and be looking into the eyes of your neighbors, who have lost their jobs, businesses, homes and lives to this insane agenda. Then it will be too late! When it comes to your neighborhood, and it will, then you will realize what you have done. Who will you blame then? Guess who will be to blame? You won’t even be able to look in a mirror! You know what they say about hindsight? Ain’t worth nothing!