Letter: We were better off under Trump

Defending Biden is a danger to our country.

For 15 miserable months, we have suffered under a stolen election, media and government covering up for the disaster and hardships he has bestowed on Americans.

With high inflation we are automatically taking a huge cut in our spending monies thanks to his controlling cronies and Biden's lies of unity and blaming all his decisions on Trump, COVID and Putin. He is a sad case along with anyone who voted for him.

Follow me to the gas pump and grocery store and you can pay the extra his policies have caused. Better yet, take in all the illegals he has let in with his open border policy and keep all of them at your house and you pay for them. I don't want my tax dollars going for illegals and his new spending bill will also pay for the illegals' lawyers. How stupid can anyone be! There is a legal way into this country, and I am tired of the Biden administration looking the other way while drugs, porn, and sex trafficking is overwhelming our country while they defund the police and allow open borders.

What comes out of Biden's mouth is 95% of just words with no backing. That is how he got elected. He is no more a moderate than AOC and the squad. Pelosi's job was to defend the Capitol and was offered by Trump for thousands of extra troops to come in on January 6. Why did she turn it down? It was a setup as they do not want anyone with any honesty and integrity in the White House.

Why does anyone in Congress come out so rich? Do your homework. Anything the government says they are going to make better for you — you had better run. It is for their benefit.

Trump is the only president in a long time that worked for Americans. As you can plainly see, Biden works for the deep state. We were better off under Trump policies and if you disagree, you have blinders on and do not want to see the truth!

Biden does not work for the people; he is a treasonous so-called president that works for the deep state and his selfish own!

Sandra Bolick

Conover