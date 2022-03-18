Letter: We should still seek to soar with Hickory

President Theodore Roosevelt famously said, “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."

As a citizen of Hickory since 1988 and a member of the Bond Commission since 2015, I was saddened by the unfortunate collapse of the “iconic arches” which soared for too short a time over the City Walk’s Rudy Wright Bridge.

I was further saddened, though not surprised, to hear more than a few of those critics of which Roosevelt seemed to be speaking, start to cast some sort of blame on our city’s elected leaders in regard to the fallen arches. The recent headline from this newspaper about who would be doing investigations made a subtle implication that city officials were perhaps not wanting to investigate or report to the public about the collapse of the arches, when from what I have heard, the City of Hickory is not the appropriate investigative agency in this situation.

Some have even made the arches a metaphor for what they perceive to be other political failures whether local or national. That is unhelpful and absurd.

While it is natural and right for the citizens of our city to want answers to the whys and hows of the collapse of the arches, investigations must be done by the appropriate agencies which have the legal jurisdiction to do so. That being said, I think there are two important public outcomes to be desired. First, the public should receive, and the press should push for, all the pertinent facts as to what caused the arches to fall. Second, the perception of transparency from elected leaders, the city administration and the businesses involved is crucial.

Let the iconic arches over the Rudy Wright Bridge be a symbol of a city (our city) and its leadership who dared to get into the arena; who dared dream big dreams; who sought to soar into the future; and who, if failing in some small part of that dream did so “while daring greatly.” That is the Hickory I believe in today and for tomorrow.

Cliff Moone

Hickory