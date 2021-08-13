Letter: We should question statements of our elected officials

Rep. Madison Cawthorn made three quotes that were picked up by the paper last week.

First off I am proud of my flag when it stands for our aspirations of liberty, equality and justice. I am not proud when it is used to break into our Capitol in an effort to overturn an election. I am not proud when it is used to attack police officers or held secondary to Confederate flags.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We should question our elected officials. We should follow what legislation they introduce or endorse. We should know if they carve out an area of expertise. Rep Cawthorn has not been in office very long so his job record is thin. That doesn't keep him from repeating inflammatory rhetoric.

You may dislike President Biden but to to say he doesn't understand the Constitution is wrong. He is shepherding a long overdue infrastructure bill through a bipartisan process. He expects the three branches of government to behave responsibly and independently as a system of checks and balances. This is basic to our system. To suggest otherwise is either ignorant or silly.

Andrea Compton

Hickory