 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Letter: We need to educate, not indoctrinate the children in our schools

  • 0

I am supporting the following candidates for Catawba County school board (you may vote for 4 on the ballot) Don Sigmon, Tim Settlemyre, Michelle Teague and Clayton Mullis.

These candidates are ready to be the conservative voice in Catawba County Schools for our teachers, our parents and families and most importantly, our children.

They will stand up for Christian values, uphold their oath and the constitution and enforce the Catawba County school board policies.

Let's put learning back in education and focus on the most important reason we have public schools in N.C.: to educate our children, not indoctrinate.

Sigmon, Settlemyre, Mullis and Teague are the four that Catawba County needs!

Kelli Moore

Newton

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert