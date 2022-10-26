Letter: We need to educate, not indoctrinate the children in our schools

I am supporting the following candidates for Catawba County school board (you may vote for 4 on the ballot) Don Sigmon, Tim Settlemyre, Michelle Teague and Clayton Mullis.

These candidates are ready to be the conservative voice in Catawba County Schools for our teachers, our parents and families and most importantly, our children.

They will stand up for Christian values, uphold their oath and the constitution and enforce the Catawba County school board policies.

Let's put learning back in education and focus on the most important reason we have public schools in N.C.: to educate our children, not indoctrinate.

Sigmon, Settlemyre, Mullis and Teague are the four that Catawba County needs!

Kelli Moore

Newton