Letter: We need to be in the know to know how to help

The recent article about the life expectancy disparity between Long View and much of the rest of the county highlights the importance of local news.

Without a media source dedicated to telling a community’s story, how else would we know what is happening with our neighbor? We would be left in a news desert with just personal social media accounts and local gossip to fill the information void.

Working properly, with public interest at heart, local news puts data like health outcomes into context and holds institutions like local government and schools accountable for their actions on our behalf.

In this case, we read that our robust county public health department is working hard to do mobile outreach in areas of health disparities and other organizations like the library system, nonprofits, and the transit authority are also helping to improve social determinants of health.

Of course there is always the concern about bias — but that is why the letters to the editor section exists; to challenge the existing narrative when necessary.