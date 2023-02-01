Letter: We need fiscal responsibility but debt ceiling must be raised

We need fiscal responsibility but debt ceiling must be raised

With summer we can count on warm weather and sunshine. With Republicans when not in control of Congress and the White House, we can count on their feigned concern over the debt. Give them a little power, like in the House, and they think they can take the government hostage. It is déjà vu all over again with another debt ceiling brouhaha.

The time to fight is before the horse leaves the barn. The nation must pay its bills. Individuals can declare bankruptcy, Donald Trump can declare bankruptcy six times and cheat on his taxes, but the U.S. Government cannot without dire consequences.

Kevin McCarthy made deals with extremists in his caucus to become Speaker of the House and how this plays out for him is better left to the cable news talking heads.

Government debt is as much of our history as two-party politics. The last administration to fully pay off the national debt was Andrew Jackson. Debt, to soften the impact of saying trillions, is often discussed in terms of percentage of the Gross Domestic Product. In 1945 our war debt was greater than 100% of GDP.

There was a time when our representatives and presidents were concerned about fiscal policy and by 1950, with the help of tax increases, the debt was back down to 92% of GDP. By 1980, the debt was 32% of GDP.

Reagan won the election in 1980 and in comes trickle-down economics with tax cuts and increased defense spending. By 1990, the debt had increased to 54% of GDP leaving Reagan with the distinction of the largest percentage increase in the debt since FDR, a record he still holds.

Since Reagan, Clinton was the most fiscally responsible, adding $1.4 trillion over eight years and the best economy in our history. Bush with tax cuts and two wars increased the debt by 105%. In dollars, Obama holds the record of $8.3 trillion dealing with the recovery from 2008, continuation of two wars and for much of his term Republican obstruction to increasing taxes. Trump, cutting taxes without spending cuts and dealing with Covid added $8.2 trillion over four years.

We must regain fiscal sanity but tanking the economy, destroying the good faith and credit of the United States, and driving up interest rates by not raising the debt ceiling is fiscal insanity.

David Turman

Hickory